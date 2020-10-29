Photographer JEREMY SAFFER To Host Virtual Daughters Of Darkness Book Release Party Tonight

Join noted celebrity and music photographer Jeremy Saffer and special guests from his Daughters Of Darkness coffee table book for a virtual book release party tonight, on the eve of the tome’s release via Rare Bird Books.

The party will feature guests from Saffer’s photographic love letter to the iconography of black metal and doom, as well as giveaways, discount codes and much more. The party begins at 8 PM, EDT at twitch.tv/jeremysaffer.

Daughters Of Darkness is scheduled for release on October 30 and will be available in four editions: Standard Edition Bundle [Signed] ($60), Blood Edition Bundle [Signed w/ Slipcase] ($100), Extra-Bloody Edition Bundle [Signed Limited Edition] ($150) and The True Daughters Of Darkness Deluxe Box Set [Custom Hand-Sewn w/ 24 Extra Photo Pages Not Included In Any Other Edition—Exclusively Limited to 25 Copies Worldwide] ($666). For additional details on each package and for pre-orders, head here.

The Standard Edition Bundle includes the book with standard cover, a Daughters Of Darkness tote bag, five 4x6 Daughters Of Darkness metallic mini prints, two Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks, three stickers, one Daughters Of Darkness phone-pop, and an Introduction by Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and foreword by Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth.

The Blood Edition Bundle includes everything from the Standard Edition Bundle, plus a Blood Edition Exclusive Slipcase, five 8x12 Daughters Of Darkness metallic prints, two additional Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks and three Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird stickers.



The Extra Bloody Edition Bundle includes the book with a hand-numbered slipcased limited-edition "Blood" cover not available in stores and adds a corpse paint make up set, a total of six Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks in a custom tin, a Daughters Of Darkness woven back patch, a Daughters Of Darkness t-shirt and two Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird enamel pins to the Blood Edition Bundle.

The True Daughters Of Darkness Deluxe Box Set Bundle includes the book in a custom hand-sewn version limited to 25 copies worldwide with a hand-numbered slipcased ultra–limited edition alternate cover not available in stores. The package also includes a custom handmade Daughters Of Darkness wooden box, a crushed velvet alter throw, a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity, two black candles, a corpse paint make-up set, a Daughters Of Darkness tote bag, 10 8x12 Daughters Of Darkness metallic prints, 20 4x6 Daughters Of Darkness metallic mini prints, a Daughters Of Darkness woven back patch, a Daughters Of Darkness t-shirt, a Daughters Of Darkness hoodie, a custom tin with six Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks, three Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird stickers, two Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird enamel pins and one Daughters Of Darkness phone-pop.



