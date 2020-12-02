Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS Says Being Arrested Outside A KISS Concert Changed His Life - "If There Is An Open Door, You've Got To Go Through It"; Video

In a new interview with Rockpages.gr, photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss talks about his photo book The Decade That Rocks, photographing rockstars, how the cover of Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet was created, how his long friendship with the Osbournes developed and which artist he had the biggest fall out with.

In the following excerpt, Weiss discusses being arrested outside a KISS concert...

"That actually changed my life," says Weiss. "Because, I used to sell my pictures in front of Madison Square Garden, or Capital Theater, The Beacon, or The Paladium, you know, places close to where I lived. I used to go to the first show, stay up all night and if they were playing another night, or come back later on the tour, or the next city, because I lived in New Jersey, they would play Phily, Connecticut, New York. So, I could shoot one show and go to other shows and sell ’em for a dollar a piece to my buddies. That’s what I did with KISS. I took the photos and sold them outside the show. In this case they got me and I went to jail overnight and then I was thinking, 'Oh, my God! What am I going to do?' Then I walked home and I looked at Circus magazine and saw the address and thought, 'I am gonna go to Circus magazine and show them my work, tell them what happened and maybe they can use me. My photographs were as good as that.' And they liked me and they asked me to shoot with another film, colour chrome, which was sharper and they could make a centerfold out of that. So, when Aerosmith and Ted Nugent played the Giants Stadium that summer 1978 I sneaked my camera in and took pictures, it was daytime, so I didn’t have to use flash. And I got some really wonderful color chrome photos of Aerosmith and Ted Nugent. I sent them to the magazine and one month later they were the centerfold in the October issue. If there is an open door you’ve got to go through it. Bust it down. Meet as many people as you can and just see where it takes you. There is all these different journeys out there and each time when I shoot with a new band it’s four or five new friends you never know where it will end up."

Read more at Rockpages.gr, and watch the video below: