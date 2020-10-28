Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS To Hold Virtual Exhibition This Friday

Photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss welcomes fans to his Exhibition on Friday, October 30 at 6:00 PM EST. Head here and get a ticket now and watch for the first time Zakk Wylde, Sebastian Bach and Kevin Dubrow sing the Quiet Riot classic, "Bang Your Head". Fans who purchase a ticket will also have a chance to win a 11 x 14 photo signed by Mark and Alice Cooper.

Weiss recently released the video "The Weiss Wedding Jam", with Zakk Wylde, Sebastian Bach, Chris "Godzilla" Doliber, Dave "Face" Feld and Weiss himself performing the Led Zeppelin classic "Rock & Roll" on June 14, 1987 at the Molly Pitcher Hotel in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Rolling Stone reports: When Sebastian Bach arrived at rock photographer Mark Weiss’ wedding to sing at the reception, he knew he needed to give it his all. He was a then-unknown, 19-year-old singer with mile-high hair and a glass-shattering shriek, and by the time of the wedding - which took place in Red Bank, New Jersey on June 14th, 1987 - he’d been bouncing between hard-rock groups in Canada and the States. He’d hit it off with Weiss at a photo shoot for Bach’s band at the time, Madam X, and the photographer liked him so much, he invited him to put on his Sunday best and wow the guests, which included Stevie Van Zandt, Quiet Riot’s Kevin DuBrow, and a couple whose last name was Bongiovi and whose son was the most famous rock star on the planet at the time. Shortly after the wedding, the Bongiovis introduced Bach to Skid Row, who released their five-times platinum self-titled debut a year and a half later."

(Photo - Mark Weiss, 1987)