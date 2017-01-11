PIERCE THE VEIL Announce North American Headline Tour

San Diego, CA's, Pierce The Veil, has announced announce their first North American headline tour of 2017, with dates across the U.S. and Canada. The Rest In Space Tour, featuring support from Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire, will kick off on February 17th in Eugene, OR, and conclude on March 10th in Tucson, AZ. Presale tickets and VIP packages are now available at this location. VIP bundles include one general admission ticket, meet and greet, photo opportunity with the band, patch set, exclusive poster, souvenir laminate with lanyard, and crowd-free merch shopping. See full tour routing below.



Pierce The Veil will hit the road again in April for a string of festivals, including 98ROCK Fest in Tampa, Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range. The band is touring in support of their latest album, Misadventures, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.



Pierce The Veil was recently nominated for Best Underground Alternative Band in the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The award is one of eight socially-voted categories, giving fans a chance to participate. Voting is now open and runs through February 25th. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio, or through the iHeart Radio app.

Dates:

February

17 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

18 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

20 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

22 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall Ballroom

23 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre

25 – Saskatoon, SK – O’Brians Event Centre

26 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

28 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

March

1 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

2 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

3 – Montreal, QC – Metropolis

5 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

7 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

9 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater

10 – Tucson, AZ – Club XS