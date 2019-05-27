PINK FLOYD Legend DAVID GILMOUR To Release Three Podcasts Ahead Of Christie's Charity Auction; Trailer Streaming

May 27, 2019, 21 minutes ago

classic rock david gilmour pink floyd

Ahead of the David Gilmour guitars charity auction with Christie's in NYC on June 20, David is releasing three podcasts featuring conversations with Matt Everitt about the guitars. Find a trailer below:

This June, more than 120 of David's guitars will be auctioned by Christie's in New York, in aid of charitable causes. Find out more here. On view in New York June 14-19. Auction at Christie's New York on June 20.



