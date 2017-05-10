PINK FLOYD - New Preview Video Streaming For The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains opens on May 13th and runs for 20 weeks at Victoria And Albert Museum (The V&A) in London, England. NME has posted this new preview video:

The first international retrospective of one of the world’s most iconic and influential bands. Experience a spectacular and unparalleled audio-visual journey through Pink Floyd's unique and extraordinary worlds, chronicling the music, design and staging of the band, from their debut in the 1960s through to the present day.

Purchase tickets for the exhibit here.

Opening on Saturday, May 13th, 2017

Daily: 10 AM - 5:30 PM

Last ticketed entry: 4:15 PM

Friday: 10 AM - 9:30 PM

Last ticketed entry: 8:15 PM

Tickets cost £20 – £24 (varying weekday and weekend prices apply)

Presented by the V&A, Pink Floyd and Iconic Entertainment Studios. More details at this location.