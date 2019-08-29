PINK FLOYD Performs "Wish You Were Here" Live At Knebworth 1990; Rare Video Streaming

Rare footage has surfaced of Pink Floyd performing their classic, "Wish You Were Here", on June 30 1990 at the Silver Clef Awards Winners concert at Knebworth, Hertfordshire, UK. The event was in aid of the Nordoff Robbins Music Centre and The BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology.

Pink Floyd's lineup here includes David Gilmour (guitar, vocals), Nick Mason (drums), Richard Wright (keyboards, vocals) with Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Jon Carin (keyboards, vocals), Tim Renwick (guitar), and Gary Wallis (percussion).