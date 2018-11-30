PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 "Astronomy Domine" TV Performance Video Unearthed

"Astronomy Domine" was first released on Pink Floyd's 1967 album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. This performance took place on the TV show Tienerklanken in Brussels on 18-19 February, 1968:

"Interstellar Overdrive" is an instrumental composition written and performed by Pink Floyd. The song was written in 1966, and is listed on The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn. This performance took place at The Roundhouse, London, 1967: