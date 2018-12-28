PINK FLOYD - Rare 1968 "Paintbox" Performance Video Unearthed

Pink Floyd's "Paintbox'', written and sung by keyboardist Richard Wright, was first released in 1967 as the B-side to the single "Apples And Oranges". This performance of "Paintbox" was performed in Paris, France on February 20th, 1968.

"See Emily Play" was the second single released by Pink Floyd. Published in 1967, it was initially thought to be a non-album single but was later included on the US debut album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn'. This performance took place on the TV show Tienerklanken in Brussels in February 1968.

"Corporal Clegg", "The Scarecrow", and "Astronomy Domine" from the Tienerklanken program can be seen below: