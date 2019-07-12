PINK FLOYD - Rare 1970 "Atom Heart Mother" Live Broadcast Video Unearthed

More rare Pink Floyd live footage has surfaced. This is a performance of "Atom Heart Mother" that was broadcast live on KQED in San Francisco on April 30, 1970.

Rare footage from Pink Floyd's performance at Music Power & European Music Revolution, Festival Actuel, in Amougies Mont de l’Enclus, Belgium on October 25, 1969, can be seen below:

Watch "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun", "Careful With That Axe, Eugene", and "Green Is The Colour" from the same festival: