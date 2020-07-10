PINK FLOYD Streaming "The Doctor (Comfortably Numb)" (The Wall, Work In Progress, Pt. 2, 1979)

Back in May, Pink Floyd launched a brand-new evolving playlist, entitled Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist. Access the playlist here.

This new and exciting way to rediscover and immerse in Pink Floyd’s music continues with "The Doctor (Comfortably Numb)" (The Wall, Work In Progress, Pt. 2, 1979). Listen below.

A message states: "'The Doctor', a quite different version (a work in progress band demo) of 'Comfortably Numb', is today's addition to the evolving playlist. It was previously only available in the 2011 Immersion set for The Wall. Hope you enjoy hearing this early version of the song! "

With specially curated album tracks added daily and appearing at the top of the playlist, the selection will gradually evolve with the addition of the band’s best-known classics to deeper album tracks. Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick and David - An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist highlights the band’s contribution to music over the last 60 years. Every Friday, the playlist will feature rare tracks (via streaming or download) originally available on the Immersion boxsets.