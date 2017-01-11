PINK FLOYD - The Dark Side Of The Moon Guitar Lesson Course Now Available; Video Trailer Streaming

Learn To Play Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon, the latest release from LickLibrary, is now available. A video trailer for the release can be found below.

Released in 1973, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon is a masterpiece of progressive and psychedelic rock that still stands the test of time over 40 years on. Featuring the timeless playing of David Gilmour, the album includes:

“(Speak To Me) Breathe”

“Time”

“The Great Gig In The Sky”

“Money”

“Us And Them”

“Any Colour You Like”

“Brain Damage”

“Eclipse”

Learn the highlights of every song with respected Pink Floyd super fan, Jamie Humphries. This is the best way to learn Gilmour's classic riffs, searing solos, masterful bends and ambient sounds.

More info at this location.