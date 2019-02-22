PINK FLOYD Travel London Underground In Rare 1968 "Let There Be More Light" Video

"Let There Be More Light" is the opening track on Pink Floyd's second album, A Saucerful Of Secrets. This film features the band travelling on the London Underground in 1968.

The video below features "Let There Be More Light", performed on Samedi et Compagnie in Paris, France on September 6th, 1968.

"Astronomy Domine" is the first song on Pink Floyd's first album, The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn, released in 1967. This performance is from Tienerklanken - Kastival in Kasterlee, Belgium on August 31st, 1968.