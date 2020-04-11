PINK FLOYD - Watch Live Version Of “Money” Restored And Re-Edited

Pink Floyd have released a restored and re-edited live version of their classic “Money” taken from 1995’s live album, Pulse, which was filmed live on October 20th, 1994 at Earls Court in London, UK. The song is included on ‘The Later Years’, a 18-disc box set (5xCDs, 6xBlu-Rays, 5xDVDs, 2x7”) covering the material created by David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, with unreleased audio and audiovisual material, including the 1989 Venice and 1990 Knebworth concerts, as well as updated, restored and remixed audio and video, 2 x 7” singles, 60-page hardback Photo Book, 40-page hardback Credits Book, Lyrics Book, 3 x reproduction tour programmes, card envelope containing collectible memorabilia, plus Blu-rays and DVDs in individual wallets.