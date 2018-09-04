PIST.ON To Join A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH For U.S. Shows

Re-united gloomy melodic rockers Pist.On will join fellow Brooklynites A Pale Horse Named Death - the band led by former Type O Negative and Life of Agony founding member Sal Abruscato - for three shows in the USA in October and November. The shows mark the band’s first live US appearance in more than fifteen years.

Dates:

October

4 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

5 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge

November

4 – Stanhope, NJ – The Stanhope House

After more than a decade of silence Pist.On made their live comeback in June with appearances at the Sweden Rock Festival and Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.

The core of the band remains with Henry Font (Vocals / Guitar), Burton Gans (Guitar) and Jeff McManus (Drums). Joining them is new bass guitarist Jack Hanley (ex The Deadlyz).