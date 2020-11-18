PITCH BLACK PROCESS Cover MFÖ’s “Buselik Makamına”; Video

Pitch Black Process, formerly known as Affliction, has released the second single from their SIR EP, which is a cover of “Buselik Makamına”. It is one of the most renowned and classical songs of MFÖ, who is one of the best-loved, iconic and oldest bands from Turkey.

The SIR EP, produced and recorded by Daniel Bergstrand at Dugout Studios-Sweden, will be released by Rakun Müzik.

The video clip of “Buselik Makamına” is directed by well-known Turkish director Ender Mıhlar, who also directed the video clip of “Zahid Bizi Tan Eyleme”. Two successful and beloved actors Celil Nalçakan and Sitare Akbaş, are also featured in the video.

Statement from the band:

“Hello everyone,

“First of all, although we thought about postponing the release of our new song due to the disastrous earthquake in which we also have friends and acquaintances who lost their lives and homes, that happened just three days ago; we decided to go ahead as planned, for the reason that art is the product of the human being’s strivings of making sense of life and existing.

“However hard it is to prepare this announcement which we’ve thought to make to give information before the release of our new song on Wednesday; we would like to say a few things about the song and the EP, which includes that song, that we put a lot of effort into, the publication process of which is an ‘adventure’ in itself and which is very precious to us, because of this process and effort.

“The song you’re about to listen to is one of three songs waiting for more than five years to meet you which we wanted to put on the Derin album, but couldn't. Since we think that these three songs deserve to be shared with you, we’ve added “Zahid Bizi Tan Eyleme” alongside these three songs and returned to Sweden to record the SIR EP.

“We already released ‘Zahid Bizi Tan Eyleme’ from SIR as a single in March 2019. However, after that, since the conditions we expected were not met, we didn't deliver the rest of the EP to you.

“In addition to this situation, it took us a very long while to solve the puzzle that emerged later in the story, which will definitely be told in the future, of the song that we prepared the video for in May 2019. The adventure, which lasted almost 2.5 years in total, finally resulted in a happy ending last month.”