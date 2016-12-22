Pittsburgh Death Metal Horde SIGNS OF THE SWARM Joins Unique Leader Records

Unique Leader Records welcomes Signs Of The Swarm to their expanding roster of brutality. Signs Of The Swarm is a five-piece death metal horde hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who released their debut album, Senseless Order, earlier this year.

Combining various styles such as death metal, slam, and hardcore, each song Signs Of The Swarm conjures is sure to maim and crush. With their catchy riffs, raunchy breakdowns, maniacal vocals and off-the-rails, unapologetically heavy brand of sonic deviance, Signs Of The Swarm is quickly causing a stir within the underground.

"We are extremely honoured to be working with Unique Leader Records and the many other great bands on their roster. Being a part of this has been a huge goal of ours. It is truly a great feeling and an amazing accomplishment to have achieved this. We have some very big things in the works right now and cannot wait to share with everyone what we have been working so hard on. Signs Of The Swarm 2017 will be a game changer."

Stay tuned for further info on Signs Of The Swarm in the months to come.