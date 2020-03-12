PLAN D - Experimental Studio Driven Project Feat. Members Of PEARL JAM, MELVINS And BLONDIE Detail First In Four-Part Series Of Releases

Toshi Kasai (pictured above), the producer/engineer who has worked with a number of the era’s most experimental and groundbreaking artists including Tool, Big Business, Foo Fighters and the Melvins has spent the past several years recruiting some of the world’s best drummers to take part in Plan D, an experimental project that sees him “translate” drum beats into a medley of music via the use of triggered analog synths.

The result of those sessions come via four 12” releases arriving throughout 2020. The first is SW, which is available now, or you can pre-order the full collection (SW, NE, SE, NW) as a discounted bundle via Joyful Noise Recordings’ website. Each 12" is limited to just 300 hand-numbered copies. Featuring artwork by Mackie Osborne, with all four parts forming one complete "treasure map.”

"Plan D is a musical demonstration built for Dimension, Duration, and Dynamics,” explains Toshi. “My long time desire became real and it's even better than I planned because of the support from talented, experienced drummers. The unique and individual styles of drumming each tell a different story. It became an experimental, conceptual project. I directed their stories by writing notes on the synthesizer and triggering them by drum hits.”

SW tracklisting:

"Golden Voyage"

"Stormy Sea"

"Distance and Duration"

"Landing, The Search Begins"

"Stumbling Through The Jungle"

"Whitewater"

"The Mystery of The Limestone Cave"

SW drummers:

Clem Burke (Blondie, Eurythmics)

Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden)

Paul Christensen (Qui, hepa.Titus)

Dale Crover (Melvins, Redd Kross, Nirvana, Hew Time)

Joe Plummer (Mister Heavenly, Cold War Kids, The Shins, Hew Time)

Coady Willis (Big Business, Melvins, The Murder City Devils, Hew Time)

Troy Zeigler (Serj Tankian, Juliette Lewis, Buckethead)

See the process used to bring Plan D to life:

(Photo - Alicia DiGiovanni)