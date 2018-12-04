Playback Music Expo Brings “Educational Rock Circus” To Tampa This Weekend - Features Members Of MEGADETH, GUNS N’ ROSES, AUTOGRAPH, Producers For OZZY OSBOURNE, KORN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, ALICE IN CHAINS

December 8th-9th, 2018, the Rock N’ Roll Gods will shine their light on Tampa, Florida, for the Playback Independent Music Expo (PBX). EMP Label Group, in association with Combat Records, MerchLive.com, and Replay Guitar Exchange will host PBX -Playback Independent Music Expo – including Playback: Live, an artist showcase at legendary Tampa Rock venue The Brass Mug, headlined by EMP Label Group artist CO-OP, featuring Dash Cooper, son of legendary Rock icon Alice Cooper, plus an all-day, artist and fan friendly educational Music Business Seminar Sunday December 9th at the Westshore Grand Hotel, featuring Panels, Workshops, Masterclasses, and more, with legendary artists and music business personalities. Find more information at this location.

Attendees will be have the opportunity to participate, and interact, in group and one on one workshops, meet and greets, panels and Q&As with celebrity guests and artists, and industry professionals alike, about relevant music business topics including: production, touring, marketing, brand and social media development, merchandise, endorsements, and so much more.

Special Guests:

David Ellefson – Grammy Winning bassist/co-founder of iconic Metal band Megadeth. Thom Hazaert – Operations Manager EMP Label Group, Combat Records.

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal – Guitarist Guns N’ Roses, Art of Anarchy, Sons of Apollo, Producer Toby Wright – Multi-platinum Grammy winning producer/mixer whose credits include Alice In Chains (Jar of Flies, Self-Titled, Unplugged), Korn (Follow The Leader), Sevendust, Slayer, Primus and more.

Steve Lynch – Legendary guitarist of platinum selling Hard Rock band Autograph. Former instructor Guitar Institute of Technology/Musicians Institute.

Mike Clink – Legendary producer for Guns N’ Roses (Appetite For Destruction, Lies, Use Your Illusion 1 & 2), and Megadeth (Rust In Peace), as well as work for Metallica (...And Justice For All, Garage Inc), Motley Crue, Steve Vai, Whitesnake, and more.

Max Norman – Legendary producer for Ozzy Osbourne (Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman, Speak of the Devil, Bark at the Moon, Tribute), Megadeth (Countdown to Extinction, Youthanasia, Mixer on Rust in Peace), Death Angel, Dangerous Toys, Y&T, and more!

Jason Bieler – founder/guitarist for Saigon Kick, Producer (Nonpoint, Switched, Skindred), Founder Bieler Bros Records.

James Murphy – Legendary Death Metal guitarist/producer, Obituary, Death, Testament

Rich Ross – Bassist Freddy Jones Band

John Palumbo – Replay Guitar Exchange

Schedule Of Events: Saturday, December 8th

1:00 PM – “Playback Guitar Summit” Clinic/Instore event at Replay Guitar Exchange

6:00 PM – Playback: Live Industry Showcase at The Brass Mug

Sunday, December 9th

Playback Independent Music Expo Grand Ballroom at the Westshore Grand Hotel

