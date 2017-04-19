POISON Bassist BOBBY DALL - “My Plan Is To Play For The Rest Of My Life, Because One Day The End Does Come”

In a new interview with The Washington Times, Poison bassist Bobby Dall ponders not only the eventual end of his days, but what that may mean for Poison as an entity. He said he imagines the children of he and his bandmates perhaps taking over and continuing on the brand at some point.

“My plan is to play for the rest of my life,” he said, ”because one day the end does come.”

Dall also said his advice to young musicians is to either stay in school or “get ready to work very hard”. “If you don’t believe in yourself, then don’t even go for it,” he said. “If you aren’t ready to work 24-7 - and when I say 24-7, I mean 24-7 - don’t even get in this business. Because nobody will give you nothing.”

Read the full interview at washingtontimes.com.

Poison’s next show is tonight, Wednesday, April 19th at Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. The band’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.