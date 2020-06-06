POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Films Video Documentary Of Santa Clarita GEORGE FLOYD Rally / Protest
In the midst of the collective fury over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a Minnesota police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett attended a rally / protest in Santa Clarita, California on June 4th.
Rockett prefaces his ten-minute clip by saying, "Odd style video for me, but it was a local event and I decided to go. It started out amazing, but there were a few things..."