POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Launches Limited Edition Transparent Sunglasses

Transparent Sunglasses is offering a limited edition design from their debut collaboration with Poison drummer Rikki Rockett.

"Enjoy effortless style and rockstar cool with this handcrafted walnut wayfarer, including maple on the interior as a special nod to Rikki’s drumming stardom." Get yours now, for only $150 each, at this location.⁠

⁠"I can't believe they named sunglasses after me. Thank you so much Margot, you rock," exclaims Rikki. "When you get a pair, tag @rikkirockett and @transparentsunglasses and we will share your stories or posts."⁠ ⁠

Rikki by Transparent Sunglasses features ⁠sustainable material (walnut, maple),⁠ black lens⁠

100% UVA / UVB protection, and is ⁠TAC polarized⁠.

⁠

⁠