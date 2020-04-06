POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Haunting Of Gravity Hill

"There are 'Gravity Hills' all around the world. There is always a story or urban legend to go along with the phenomenon. Is Gravity Hill haunted by children who were killed in a bus accident who try and push stalled vehicles uphill to save them? If not, what is this phenomenon?" asks Poison drummer Rikki Rockett introducing his latest vlog, which can be seen below.

