February 10, 2020, 27 minutes ago

POISON Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Uploads New Vlog - The Legend Of Table 29

"A tree falls on a couple making love on picnic table #29, far up into Griffith Park and kills them. Years later, the table is still there, undisturbed and no one will cut it down because it is said to be cursed! What is the story behind the Legend of Table #29?" asks Poison drummer Rikki Rockett introducing his latest vlog, which can be seen below.

