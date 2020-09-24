POISON Frontman BRET MICHAELS Shows Support For Tour Bus Drivers / Industry With Personal Video Message

Multi-platinum music icon and Poison frontman Bret Michaels has posted a personal thank you video to the tour bus drivers and people in the indistry, who have been hit hard during the ongoing pandemic. Following is an excerpt from a report by Bus & Motorcoach News.

Bret Michaels, who crisscrosses America to play for his three generations of fans at arenas and stadiums, is showing his support for the motorcoach industry with a video thanking the drivers, mechanics and others who are key to his life on the road.

After hearing the plight of the industry, Michaels was immediately on board to use his star power to help rally support, said Jeff Michael, President of Celebrity Coaches, based outside of Nashville.

“I’ve known Bret Michaels for a while. We did his Rock of Love bus through Celebrity Coaches and, just through that, I got to know him better. At one point, we built him his own Star Coach,” said Michael. “I was trying to solicit artists to do these videos, and I shot Bret a text and asked him if he would do a video to support the industry. He replied back immediately. It was pretty cool because I didn’t know what to expect. His reply was, ‘Jeff, you’re awesome. I would be happy to help you and all our tour bus friends and family by cutting a video for you.’”



Read the complete report here, check out Michaels' video message below.

Michaels recently released a new video, in which he reads from his book, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography. In the clip, he focuses on his relationship with Stevie Nicks and the recording of the song, "Love's A Hard Game To Play". Watch below:

Bret Michaels has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, available now.

With a blend of Hardcopy Digital and Digital E-Book - and a never-before-seen Audio/Visual Biopic read by Michaels, with both still and moving images - the Auto-Scrap-Ography is handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the Coronavirus.

Containing never-before-seen, timestamped photographs and untold stories, Michaels makes a “real, sincere deep dive through the moments of impact - with pictures to prove it.”

The book is available in both e-book as well as hardcover formats, and can be ordered at ShopBretMichaels.com.

The ultimate underdog story, Auto-Scrap-Ography provides a humorous, real and raw inside look at Michaels’ journey through highs and lows, and how he overcame every adversity life has thrown in his way: From his extremely humble beginnings, growing up in a small Pennsylvania town and learning to rise up in the face of adversity, battling a life-threatening illness daily as a type one juvenile diabetic; to the massive success as a solo artist and with Poison; to rocketing to the top of the music world, reality TV, and entrepreneurial branding; to the causes closest to his heart: his charitable and philanthropic efforts around the world; And continuing through present day, as Michaels is revealed as the fan favorite, Banana on Fox Television’s hit show The Masked Singer.

Auto-Scrap-Ography even includes Michaels’ recent personal thoughts as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic - showing how the diabetic rock star has stayed positive during the quarantine while being in the highest risk category for the terrible virus.

“First and foremost, the health and well-being of your family is most important,” Michaels said.

“When the May 12th on-sale date was announced back in December 2019, no one knew would be a global pandemic. With the stay at home orders, fans have been clamouring for us to move the release date up - but keeping our workers safe is my highest priority, and it would have been impossible to do that without endangering their lives. I am in the highest risk category and am staying home and following the guidelines - as we all should.”

(Photo - Mark Mazzanti)