POISON's BRET MICHAELS Shares Update On "The Stadium Tour" With MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, JOAN JETT - "Health Is #1"; Video

In this new video from SiriusXM, Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg talk to Poison frontman Bret Michaels about the status of their tour with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The Stadium Tour is currently set to begin June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. A joint statement in regards to the tour follows:

"We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we've been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you all again."

For details and tickets for The Stadium Tour, head to motley.com/stadium-tour-2020.