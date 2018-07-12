Poland's HATE Sign With Metal Blade Records; New Song "Path To Arken" Streaming

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of Hate, the glorious death/black metal force hailing from Warsaw, Poland.

Hate have been praised by press and fans alike for years for creating lacerating and dark music, proven best on their current album, Tremendum (2017). The album saw ATF Sinner (vocals, guitars) utilize the dark aspects of the mystic and arcane Slavonic folklore to explore themes both personal and impersonal. It is an album that is relatable at first listen, but that is hard to fully know.

In 2018, we find Hate as ever, advancing. In preparation for what might be their most fruitful endeavor so far, to collaborate with the home of American metal, Metal Blade Records.

"'You are judged by the company you keep', the saying goes - and if that is true, then we shall be judged extremely favourably. We are very proud to announce our signing to Metal Blade Records, a label that is as synonymous with metal as the invention of the distortion pedal. This signing could not have come at a better timing, as it coincides with an opening of a new chapter in the band's history. Beginning with the release of 2017's Tremendum, Hate has been on a journey towards new, even darker horizons, and we're confident that this step will help us in reaching these goals. Our first collaboration is already well underway and plans have already been laid down to enter the studio in December of this year, with a tentative release date for mid-2019. Come, bear witness and join us on this journey", comments the band's front-man ATF Sinner.

Check out the pre-production for the new Hate song "Path To Arken":

Watch Hate on their world tour, kicking off tomorrow at In Flammen Open Air. S

Tour dates:

July

13 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

14 - Essen, Germany - Turock

15 - Chepelle Lez Herlaimont, Belgium - Le Cercle

16 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon

17 - Paris, France - Le Klub

18 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur

20 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Move Your Fucken Brain

22 - Nice, France - Altherax Music

23 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days Open Air

August

10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Open Air

25 - Coventry, UK - Arches

27 - London, UK - Black Heart

28 - Southampton, UK - Talking Heads

29 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store

30 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

31 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

September

1 - Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom

2 - Edinburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Open Air

13 - Kiev, Ukraine - Bingo

15 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Opera

16 - Moscow, Russia - Rock House

17 - Yaroslav, Russia - Szhao Da

18 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka

19 - Krasnoyarsk, Russia - The Moods

20 - Irkutsk, Russia - Rock'n Roll Pub

21 - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - Noise Metal Fest

22 - Tianuin, China - Party Live

23 - Shanghai, China - Bandai Namco Base

25 - Hangzou, China - Mao Live House

27 - Osaka, Japan - Shinsaibashi Soma

28 - Nagoya, Japan - Rad Hall

29 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Cyclone

Hate lineup:

ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars

Pavulon - drums

Apeiron - bass (session)

Domin - guitar (session)

(Photo - Daniel Rusilowicz)