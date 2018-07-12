Poland's HATE Sign With Metal Blade Records; New Song "Path To Arken" Streaming
Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of Hate, the glorious death/black metal force hailing from Warsaw, Poland.
Hate have been praised by press and fans alike for years for creating lacerating and dark music, proven best on their current album, Tremendum (2017). The album saw ATF Sinner (vocals, guitars) utilize the dark aspects of the mystic and arcane Slavonic folklore to explore themes both personal and impersonal. It is an album that is relatable at first listen, but that is hard to fully know.
In 2018, we find Hate as ever, advancing. In preparation for what might be their most fruitful endeavor so far, to collaborate with the home of American metal, Metal Blade Records.
"'You are judged by the company you keep', the saying goes - and if that is true, then we shall be judged extremely favourably. We are very proud to announce our signing to Metal Blade Records, a label that is as synonymous with metal as the invention of the distortion pedal. This signing could not have come at a better timing, as it coincides with an opening of a new chapter in the band's history. Beginning with the release of 2017's Tremendum, Hate has been on a journey towards new, even darker horizons, and we're confident that this step will help us in reaching these goals. Our first collaboration is already well underway and plans have already been laid down to enter the studio in December of this year, with a tentative release date for mid-2019. Come, bear witness and join us on this journey", comments the band's front-man ATF Sinner.
Check out the pre-production for the new Hate song "Path To Arken":
Watch Hate on their world tour, kicking off tomorrow at In Flammen Open Air. S
Tour dates:
July
13 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air
14 - Essen, Germany - Turock
15 - Chepelle Lez Herlaimont, Belgium - Le Cercle
16 - Den Haag, Netherlands - Musicon
17 - Paris, France - Le Klub
18 - Nantes, France - Le Ferraileur
20 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
21 - Barcelona, Spain - Move Your Fucken Brain
22 - Nice, France - Altherax Music
23 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Metal Days Open Air
August
10 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Open Air
25 - Coventry, UK - Arches
27 - London, UK - Black Heart
28 - Southampton, UK - Talking Heads
29 - Brighton, UK - The Green Door Store
30 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
31 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
September
1 - Leeds, UK - Temple of Boom
2 - Edinburgh, UK - Heavy Scotland Open Air
13 - Kiev, Ukraine - Bingo
15 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Opera
16 - Moscow, Russia - Rock House
17 - Yaroslav, Russia - Szhao Da
18 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
19 - Krasnoyarsk, Russia - The Moods
20 - Irkutsk, Russia - Rock'n Roll Pub
21 - Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia - Noise Metal Fest
22 - Tianuin, China - Party Live
23 - Shanghai, China - Bandai Namco Base
25 - Hangzou, China - Mao Live House
27 - Osaka, Japan - Shinsaibashi Soma
28 - Nagoya, Japan - Rad Hall
29 - Tokyo, Japan - Shibuya Cyclone
Hate lineup:
ATF Sinner - vocals, guitars
Pavulon - drums
Apeiron - bass (session)
Domin - guitar (session)
(Photo - Daniel Rusilowicz)