Poland’s DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS Announce New Album The I

Formed in the year 2000 as a studio project and then as a regular live-band six years later, Devilish Impressions from Poland is a dominant black death metal band that’s quickly pummeling through the genre and making their way to fans and media around the globe.

After already having released their 2012 third studio album Simulacra with Lifeforce Records the label has brought back Devilish Impressions to the Lifeforce Records roster for the release of their new album The I, which is set to come out in late September.

“I’m thrilled to work with Devilish Impressions again to hopefully push the band to the next level. The guys in the band are dedicated hard workers. They know exactly what they want, what is needed to reach their goal and their new album is very big step forward musically. I truly believe we can turn some heads with The I!” - comments Lifeforce Records owner Stefan Lüdicke.

The title chosen, The I, for the record is not only a phonetic acronym of the band’s name, but above all it reflects the manifesto they stand for since the Horde’s inception in the year 2000 – the notion of freedom of choice and will. A supremacy of an individual over any external factors being imposed on us by others, with special emphasis on religion and its convictions, dogmas and paradigms. The I is a rebellious manifesto targeted against all those who stand opposed to anything that drives us towards individual perfection.