Poland’s TRAUMA Signs To Selfmadegod Records; Ominous Black Album To Be Released In March

Polish death metal veterans Trauma have completed work on their eighth studio full-length, Ominous Black. The album will be released through their new label home, Selfmadegod Records, on March 6, the label this week unveiling the album's cover art, tracklisting, and a brief teaser video.

Trauma is one of Poland's oldest and most experienced death metal acts. The band started in the late-1980s, known then as Thanatos. Under the moniker, two demo tapes were recorded, which helped them become known as one of the most interesting and musically advanced bands from the Polish metal scene. In December 1992, they changed the name to Trauma, and a few months later recorded their debut full-length, Invisible Reality. Since then, the squad has been remained continuously busy, releasing their brand of music for nearly thirty years!

2020 sees Trauma delivering their anxiously anticipated eighth album, Ominous Black, featuring nine crushing new tracks composed and recorded by the band's Jarosław "Mister" Misterkiewicz. The songs were captured at the band's TRAUMAtic Sound Studio in Elbląg, Poland where the band used to make pre-productions of the previous albums. The album was mixed and mastered by Wiesławscy Bros at the famous Hertz Studio (Behemoth, Vader, Hour Of Penance, Beheaded), and completed with cover artwork by Polish artist Mariusz Lewandowski (Bell Witch, Fuming Mouth, Mizmor).

Ominous Black is set for release on March 6 through Selfmadegod on LP, CD, limited edition CD box, and all digital platforms including merch bundles. Watch for preorders, audio samples, and more to be issued in the coming weeks.

Tracklisting:

“Inside The Devils Heart”

“Insanity Of Holiness”

“Astral Misanthropy”

“Soul Devourer”

“Among The Lies”

“I Am Universe”

“The Black Maggots”

“The Godless Abyss”

“Colossus”

Teaser: