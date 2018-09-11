POP EVIL Announce Canadian Headline Tour With Special Guests ROYAL TUSK

Pop Evil has announced a fresh batch of headline tour dates in Canada today in continued support of their latest self-titled release. Dates will kick off on November 17th in Toronto at Lee's Place hitting both coasts before wrapping up in Saskatoon at the Coors Event Centre on December 3rd. New label-mates Royal Tusk will support.

"We are very excited to finally be back North of the border in my home country of Canada," says frontman Leigh Kakaty. Pop Evil is eager to perform for their fans in Canada. The only time the band has been there was at Rock The Park Festival in London, Ontario over the summer. "It always brings me full circle touring in the country I was born in. Plus, having the opportunity to play music off our new album brings a smile to my face. We can’t wait to play for our diehard Canadian fans!"

Tour dates:

November

17 - Toronto ON - Lee's Palace

18 - Montreal QC - Café Campus

19 - Quebec City QC - L'Anti

20 - Ottawa ON - Brass Monkey

22 - Thunder Bay ON - Crocks

23 - Winnipeg MB - Pyramid Cabaret

24 - Regina SK - Casino

25 - Red Deer AB - Bo's Bar

26 - Edmonton AB - Starlite Room

28 - Vancouver BC - Venue

30 - Kamloops BC - CJ's Nightclub

December

1 - Grande Prairie AB - Better Than Fred's *

2 - Calgary AB - The Gateway

3 - Saskatoon SK - Coors Event Centre

5 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District *

6 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery *

7 - Menomonie, WI - Stout Ale House *

* Pop Evil only

(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)