POP EVIL Debut Animated Music Video For "Work" Single

Pop Evil have debuted the music video for their newest single, “Work”, that was released earlier this spring in the midst of uncertain times. The track arrived alongside “Let The Chaos Reign”, one of the heaviest songs the band has released yet, while “Work” counterbalanced it with driving guitars atop a grooving rhythm with electronic flourishes.

The new animated video brings “Work” to life, tackling the angst and emotions of being stuck in a rut, the monotony of daily life juxtaposed with constant communication as technology is fused with all parts of life. As heard this summer in ESPN’s UFC promotions, “Work” has jumped into the Top 10 Active Rock songs at US radio charts, tying for the band’s fastest Top 10 hit yet.

“Let The Chaos Reign” is the heaviest single the band has ever dropped, a rousing fight song of self-determination and rising to meet any challenge with courage and strength. By contrast, "Work" puts its heavy guitars atop grooving rhythmic punch, as it champions the working-class heroes struggling to persevere across all industries today.

Pop Evil bunkered down in Los Angeles in the winter of 2019 to put the finishing touches on the yet to be titled new album, due out via Entertainment One (eOne). The band also enlisted new creative teams of producers and collaborators to emphasize the uniquely varied aspects of the band’s sound.

As “Let The Chaos Reign” and “Work” might suggest, the contrast and fearless genre-defying cross-cultural pollination have never been stronger than on album number six. The preproduction process yielded close to 30 songs, whittled down to the most potent 12 that represent everything Pop Evil is about. This new effort will be the follow up to their self-titled album that came out two years ago.

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)