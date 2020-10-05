PORN Announce New Album, Recorded With CHRIS VRENNA

Just after the Mr. Strangler Trilogy, Porn returns with the first chapter of a new trilogy, recorded with Chris Vrenna (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson).

In the third act of the Mr. Strangler trilogy published in 2020, the serial killer lost his life, condemned to death. Shortly before his execution, Mr. Strangler became a messiah for an enigmatic community called The Stranglings and led by The Guide. Traveling from city to city, the community continues to grow, joined by a growing number of people fleeing the modern world in search of a better life and meaning in their existence.

Their name, The Stranglings, comes from a tribute to Mr. Strangler, who became a symbol of freedom, and their feeling of being strangled by society. A new trilogy begins: The Stranglings Trilogy.

The first single, "Perpetual Grin", will be released October 16th. Until then, enjoy the following teaser: