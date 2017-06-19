Portugal’s HEYLEL Ink Deal With Into The LimeLight Records; Shades Of Time Album Due This Month

Into The LimeLight Records has announced the signing of Porto, Portugal-based progressive rock band, Heylel.

Born in the fall of 2012, Heylel combines influences ranging from classic to hard and even symphonic rock, with a very personal touch. The outcome is a dark, atmospheric and involving sound, gracefully combined with the beautiful voice of Ana Batista.

In 2014 the band released its debut album, Nebulae, and caught the attention of international progressive and rock press/ In September 2015 their second effort, Flesh, established the band in the international rock scene.

Shades Of Time (2017) will be the first album to feature the new five piece lineup. Release by Into The Limelight Records this will be an album to look forward to. The album will be released on June 30th.

Heylel is:

Ana Batista - Vocals

Narciso Monteiro - Guitars, keyboards

Ricardo Teixeira - Drums

João Amorim - Bass

Ana Clérigo - Violin

Jesus Anjos - Piano