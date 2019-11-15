POWER THEORY Release New Single "Spitting Fire" Featuring IRON SAVIOR's Piet Sielck

Power Theory have released their first single and lyric video for the song "Spitting Fire", featuring Piet Sielck of Iron Savior. The track can be found on the band's new album, Force Of Will, out on December 6th via Pure Steel Records. The band remarks: "Showcasing a fiery vocal battle between singer Jim Rutherford and guest vocalist Piet Sielck of the legendary Iron Savior, this is just a taste of the monstrous riffage and epic melodies to be found on this forthcoming album."





Force Of Will tracklisting:

"Morior Invictus" (Intro)

"Force Of Will"

"Draugr"

"If Forever Ends Today"

"Mountain Of Death"

"Albion"

"Th13teen"

"Spitting Fire" (feat Piet Sielck of Iron Savior)

"Bringer Of Rain"

"Path Of Glory"

"Shadow Of Man"

"The Hill I Die On"

"Draugr" video:

"Mountain Of Death":

"Spitting Fire" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jim Rutherford - vocals

Robert Ballinger Jr - guitars, backing vocals

Carlos Alvarez - guitars, backing vocals

Alan D'Angelo - bass, backing vocals

Johnny Sasso - drums, backing vocals