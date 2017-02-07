POWER TRIP Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Nightmare Logic Album

Power Trip gives us one last glimpse into Nightmare Logic before it's out this month on Southern Lord. The ripping title track does not disappoint - proving Power Trip grander than ever. With hooks and tightness rivaling greats like Pantera or Pentagram, "Nightmare Logic" punishes fans not only sonically but with pure songwriting skill.

Power Trip executes music with raw energy. They've trimmed the fat on every reference they pull from - whether that's hardcore, metal, or punk - to make music that leaves marks in 2017. Hailing from Dallas, the band has toured the world relentlessly for years. Their musical proficiency, perfect song structure, rich tones, fierce riffs, delivery, and collective attitude has seeded them as one of today's most prolific acts in any astute or heavy genre.

Riley Gale's lyrics reflect that aggression by honing in on the devaluation of human life by those who've gained power through money and politics. By creating a broad dissection of human suffering above reproach from personal agendas, the lyrics attempt to unify and inspire listeners. Coming from the hardcore world, where every band vaguely fights "the man", wants to live free and break down the walls, Power Trip noticeably stands out. Instead of skirting around the thought of fighting back, Nightmare Logic focuses in on real oppression felt by many all over the world, whether that's fighting addiction and the pharmaceutical industry ("Waiting Around To Die") or right-wing religious conservatives ("Crucifixation"). Taking cues from Discharge and Crass in Margaret Thatcher's UK, Nightmare Logic delivers poignant social information directly into those homes engulfed in the sour turn of global politics towards right-wing agendas.

Through the years, Power Trip has boldly surprised their broad fanbase by performing alongside less obvious artists - closing the gap that in 2017's social climate desperately needs to be filled. One month you can catch them playing with Title Fight, Merchandise, or Big Freedia, the next you can catch them on a long tour with Napalm Death or Anthrax. They're a powerful storm of aggression, gaining more and more momentum with true, honest spirit. Their next massive tour kicks off this month. Dates include an East Coast run with Iron Reagan and a West Coast run with Destruction Unit.

Nightmare Logic is out February 24th on Southern Lord. Preorders for the album are now available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Soul Sacrifice”

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)”

“Firing Squad”

“Nightmare Logic”

“Waiting Around To Die”

“Ruination”

“If Not Us Then Who”

“Crucifixation”

"Nightmare Logic":

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)”:

“Firing Squad”:

Power Trip hits the road again next month in support of the album. In addition to an East Coast run with Iron Reagan and others, the band has extended the tour up and down the West Coast with Destruction Unit and many more.

(Photo by: Renate Winter)