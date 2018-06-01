POWERFLO Drop New EP Bring That Shit Back!

Hip Hop/metal outfit, Powerflo, has just released their EP Bring That Shit Back! digitally via New Damage Records worldwide. Mastered by Maor Appelbaum at Maor Appelbaum Mastering in California, the 8-track EP features a cover of Bob Marley’s 1973 classic “Get Up Stand Up” and a brand new title track, plus remixes of their first and most recent single, “Where I Stay” and “The Grind,” from their debut full-length.

The EP hits digital retailers just a week before the band embarks on their first ever European tour. They kick off in the UK to play the Download Festival and make their way to Germany, Austria, France, Spain and more before wrapped things back up in the UK on July 11th.

Tracklisting:

“Get Up Stand Up” (Bob Marley cover)

“Bring That Shit Back!”

“Where I Stay” (DLow Remix)

“Where I Stay” (Hallucinator Remix)

“Where I Stay” (Vigilante Remix)

“The Grind” (Niveau Zero Remix)

“The Grind” (Big Brother 84 Remix)

“The Grind” (Viral Remix)

“The Grind” video:

Upcoming tour dates:

June

9 – Donington Park, UK – Download Festival

12 – Hamburg, Germany – Headcrash Festival

14 – Graefenhainichen, Germany – With Full Force Festival

15 – Nicklesdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

16 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Park Open Air w/Body Count

17 – Prague, Czech Republic – Futurum

19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

21 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

23 – Clisson, France – Hellfast

24 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Festival

July

11 – Viviero, Spain – Resurrection Festival

13 – London, UK – Dome

(Photo by: Jason Cakebread)