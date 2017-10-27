POWERMAN 5000 Debut “David F**king Bowie” Music Video; New Wave Album Out Now

Powerman 5000 have released their new album, New Wave, via Pavement Entertainment. A video for "David F**cking Bowie" can be seen below.

The song embodies the spirit of the late David Bowie, leaving the listener with an incredibly powerful and human experience. Spider comments, "Bowie really was the best example of how to do it. He transcended genres and made everyone else seem average. This song is basically a big thank you."

New Wave is PM5K’s eleventh official release since forming in 1992 and continues the strides and success from their platinum-selling album Tonight The Stars Revolt! to their most recent chart-topping single in 2014, “How to Be A Human”.

Tracklisting:

“Footsteps And Voices”

“Hostage”

“Sid Vicious In A Dress”

“David F**king Bowie”

“Cult Leader”

“No White Flags”

“Thank God”

“Die On Your Feet”

“Get A Life”

“Run For Your Life”

Album stream:

“Cult Leader” video:

“Sid Vicious In A Dress” video:

In support of the new album, New Wave, Powerman 5000 are on a worldwide tour that will last through the end of 2018. The band first hit the West Coast, hosting their record release party on October 26th at the world famous Whisky A Go Go. Afterward, come visit the Powerman 5000 booth at LA Comic Con. The convention takes place from October 27th-29th at the LA Convention Center.

Dates:

October

28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock Live

31 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes

November

2 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

4 - Austin, TX - Scout Bar

5 - Houston, TX - Dirty Dog

8 - St. Louis, MO - Firebird

10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

11 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

12 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

14 - Dundee, IL - Rochaus

15 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge