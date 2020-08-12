POWERMAN 5000 Release "Brave New World" Music Video

Industrial metal icons, Powerman 5000, have released a video for their new single, "Brave New World". Check it out below.

"Brave New World" is featured on the band's new album, The Noble Rot, available everywhere August 28 on digital, CD and vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Cannibal Killers That Kill Everyone"

"Brave New World"

"Play God Or Play Dead"

"Black Lipstick"

"Special Effects"

"Let The Insects Rule"

"Movie Blood"

"Strange People Doing Strange Things"

"We Got The Beat"

"VHS"

"Brave New World" video:

"Black Lipstick" video: