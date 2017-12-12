POWERWOLF Announce First Dates For Wolfsnächte Tour 2018 With Special Guests AMARANTHE, KISSIN' DYNAMITE

German's Powerwolf have announced the first dates of their European Wolfsnächte Tour 2018. The wolves are celebrating their outstanding heavy metal masses across Europe starting in October, stopping in most major cities, and concluding November 17th at Saarlandhalle Saarbrücken.

Comments Matthew Greywolf of Powerwolf: "It’s about time for the wolves to come back and open a new chapter of the metal mass over Europe! We can't wait for insane nights full of metal, energy and madness! See you all on the shows and let's go wild together!"

Swedish melodic metal sensation Amaranthe and Germany’s heavy/glam high flyers Kissin' Dynamite will be joining in as special guests.

Says Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck: "We feel absolutely psyched to go out on the road with the mighty Powerwolf in the fall of 2018! This will be a very potent combination of different takes on powerful music, united by a vision of bringing a next-level, cutting edge show to stages all around Europe! This is something you do not want to miss out on, so prepare yourself as this giant steamroller of a tour violently descends upon a city near you!"

Adds Kissin' Dynamite frontman Hannes Braun: "We're more than happy to hit the stages with Powerwolf and Amaranthe in fall 2018! Meetings (and drinks) at several festivals turned into a friendship and this line up promises to be a real thriller! See you on the road!"

Tour dates:

October

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

12 - London, England - Koko

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

Further dates of this tour to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for all shows will be available on December 12th at 11 AM, CET and can be purchased on Powerwolf’s website.