POWERWOLF Confirm Dates For Wolfsnächte European Tour 2021

Currently being hard at work on the successor of their 2018 #1 hit album, The Sacrament Of Sin, heavy metal's finest, Powerwolf, have now announced the tour dates for their 2021 Wolfsnächte European tour in support of their as of yet untitled upcoming album, due in summer 2021. The tour will lead the band through Germany, Spain, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria, kicking off on October 1st in Stuttgart, Germany at the renowned Schleyerhalle.

Fans can expect not only brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to stage thus far, cementing their status as one of Europe's most intense live bands once again.

Commented the band: "We‘re happy to proudly announce the tourdates for the Wolfnächte 2021. With our upcoming album out in summer, we will celebrate a new chapter of the metal mass with all of you! Expect nights of epic wolfish madness – we can‘t wait!"

Tour dates are available below. More details to be revealed soon.

Months before the entire world had been shaken to the core by the still raging COVID-19 pandemic, Powerwolf had gone back to the drawing board to work on ideas for the successor of their album, The Sacrament Of Sin (2018). Today, the band issued an update about the ongoing songwriting sessions.

"It‘s been an intense and wild ride in these troubled times, but no moonless night can hold back the wolves from hunting & howling: As of now, we have finished the songwriting and pre-production for the upcoming album and we‘re quite sure of having crafted a wild and adventurous piece of wolfish metal music, with plenty of tunes eagerly howling to be celebrated together with you all! Attila and Matthew have just recorded the last bits of the demos and we can hardly hold back our enthusiasm about the new stuff.

"We will enter the studio starting in December, once again teaming up with both Joost van den Broek and Jens Bogren to carve this wolfish manifest in stone.

Expect the album to be released in summer 2021."

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)