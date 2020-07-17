POWERWOLF Debut "Blessed & Possessed" Lyric Video

While storming the official German album charts with a Best Of album at a phenomenal position of #2, Powerwolf prove metal is alive, healthy and they are the leaders of the one and only metal mass. Their new album, Best Of The Blessed, shows no sign of slowing down: Powerwolf truly deserve the title for one of the most successful metal bands of modern times, while Best Of The Blessed is showcasing an impressive career of more than 15 years being the high priests of heavy metal in glorious style.

With their 2015-album, Blessed & Possessed, Powerwolf achieved Gold status for the first time and stayed at the top of the charts for more than nine weeks, followed by several number #1 records. Celebrating its fifth album anniversary this year, the band has just premiered a brand new lyric video to their sing-along classic and album title track.

Become "Blessed & Possessed", and watch the new clip below:

To celebrate their new album and last year's 15th band anniversary in glorious style, the high priests of metal recently premiered a lyric video to the brand new version of the ultimate sing-along classic, "Resurrection By Erection", which belongs into every Powerwolf live set of their phenomenal stage performances.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"We Drink Your Blood "(New Version 2020)

"Army Of The Night"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)

"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)

"Amen & Attack"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)

"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)

"Kreuzfeuer"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)

"Killers With The Cross "

"Sacred & Wild"

"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)

"Let There Be Night"

CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

"Fire & Forgive"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Stossgebet"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Lupus Die"

Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):

"Sanctified with Dynamite"

"Army Of The Night"

"Coleus Sanctus"

"Let There Be Night"

(Photo - Tim Tronckoe)