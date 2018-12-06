POWERWOLF Premiere Tour Recap Video Featuring "Stossgebet" Song
December 6, 2018, 25 minutes ago
After the tour is before the tour! Even after months of the overwhelming release and heavy success of Powerwolf's #1 album, The Sacrament Of Sin, these wolves are still going strong.
The recent Wolfsnächte Tour was a truly breathtaking success. 18 out of 20 shows were completely sold out.
"Looking back on the last months, realizing that we are blessed with the best fans - 18 out of 20 shows of the Wolfsnächte Tour 2018 were completely SOLD OUT! Thank you!", the wolves commented happily.
Watch the brand new tour recap video featuring the song "Stossgebet":
No rest for the wicked, as Powerwolf will hit the road again in January 2019 for their The Sacrament Of Sin Tour 2019. Selected cities in France, Spain and the UK are among the party as well as an exclusive additional show in Germany on January 25th in Dusseldorf - Mitsubishi Electric Hall.
January
10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
15 - Lille, France - L'Aeronef
16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux
17 - Rouen, France - Le 106
19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
20 - Glasgow, UK - Swg 3
21 - Bristol, UK - Swx
22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill
24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
25 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie
March
22 - Kiev, Ukraine - Pochayna Event Hall
23 - Minsk, Belarus - Re:Public
24 - St. Petersburg, Russia - A2 Club
26 - Novosibirsk, Russia - Podzemka
28 - Yekaterinburg, Russia - Tele Club
29 - Moscow, Russia - Stadium