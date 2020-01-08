POWERWOLF Re-Sign To Napalm Records

January 8, 2020, an hour ago

Germany's Powerwolf have announced that they have re-signed to Napalm Records.

Guitarist Matthew Greywolf states: "We are pleased to inform you that we have extended our great collaboration with the Napalm Records team. To have people behind us that help to spread the word of metal with know-how, energy and - above all - passion is great."

Napalm Records managing director Markus Riedler adds: "We already achieved so much with Powerwolf, it's excellent that we can continue our good and trustful cooperation with the band. They have everything to grow further and eventually be accepted to the Hall of Fame of Metal."



