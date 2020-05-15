POWERWOLF Release Live Video “Sanctified With Dynamite”

July 3, 2020 will see the high priests of heavy metal, Powerwolf, release their highly anticipated album, Best Of The Blessed, via Napalm Records. Without a doubt, Powerwolf are one of the most successful metal bands of modern times, and anyone who has ever been to a show – the one and only metal mass – is aware of their incredibly entertaining and captivating live performances. Following sold-out arenas and headlining festival shows at Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze among many more, 2019 marked Powerwolf's 15th band anniversary.

As a very special gift, they will release Best Of The Blessed this summer, which features 16 timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape. And speaking of live: Powerwolf's upcoming, must-have magnum opus will also include 14 live tracks, recorded at the Wolfsnächte Tour 2018, such as “We Drink Your Blood”, “Resurrection by Erection”, and the epic, sing-along hit, “Sanctified With Dynamite”. The available Earbook and LP Box Edition will give you even more of the priests' incredible Live Sacrament.

Now, and to keep you heavy and decked in (un)holy metal in times of lockdown, experience Powerwolf's live show right in your living room, as the band has just released a blistering video for their Best Of The Blessed live version of “Sanctified With Dynamite”.

Timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape, Best Of The Blessed is the ultimate metal soundtrack to explore Powerwolf as fans have never heard them before.

Best Of The Blessed will be released on June 5 via Napalm Records, and the pre-sale has just begun here.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"We Drink Your Blood "(New Version 2020)

"Army Of The Night"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (New Version 2020)

"Saturday Satan" (New Version 2020)

"Amen & Attack"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection" (New Version 2020)

"Sanctified With Dynamite" (New Version 2020)

"Kreuzfeuer"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (New Version 2019)

"Killers With The Cross "

"Sacred & Wild"

"In Blood We Trust" (New Version 2020)

"Let There Be Night"

CD 2 - The Live Sacrament (Wolfsnächte 2018):

"Fire & Forgive"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Blessed & Possessed"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"Stossgebet"

"All We Need Is Blood"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

"Lupus Die"

Earbook & LP Box (The Live Bonus Sacrament):

"Sanctified with Dynamite"

"Army Of The Night"

"Coleus Sanctus"

"Let There Be Night"

"Sanctified With Dynamite":

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" (2019) video: