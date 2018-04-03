POWERWOLF - The Sacrament Of Sin Album Details Revealed
April 3, 2018, an hour ago
Germany's Powerwolf have released the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming new album, The Sacrament Of Sin.
Matthew Greywolf on the upcoming release: "We're proud to finally unveil the album title along with the amazing cover artwork of The Sacrament Of Sin. While we are in the final stage of mixing the album at Fascination Street Studios we can't wait to unleash this monster and celebrate this new chapter together with all of you - expect nothing less but a mass more intense than ever, bringing some new elements to the liturgy while being as wild and wolfish as it could!"
The Sacrament Of Sin tracklisting:
"Fire & Forgive"
"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"
"Killers With The Cross"
"Incense And Iron"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Stossgebet"
"Nightside Of Siberia"
"The Sacrament Of Sin"
"Venom Of Venus"
"Nighttime Rebel"
"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)"
"Midnight Madonna" (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)
First exclusive pre-order editions will be available via EMP and Napalm Records shortly.
Tour dates:
June
15 - Paris, France - Download Festival
22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
July
4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air
11 - Budapest, Hungary - Rock Marathon Festival
12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival
14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival
August
3 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstad Extreme Fest
10 - Villena, Spain - ESP Leyendas Del Rock
16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air
17 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill
18 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air
October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
12 - London, England - Koko
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle