POWERWOLF - The Sacrament Of Sin Album Details Revealed

Germany's Powerwolf have released the artwork and tracklisting for their upcoming new album, The Sacrament Of Sin.

Matthew Greywolf on the upcoming release: "We're proud to finally unveil the album title along with the amazing cover artwork of The Sacrament Of Sin. While we are in the final stage of mixing the album at Fascination Street Studios we can't wait to unleash this monster and celebrate this new chapter together with all of you - expect nothing less but a mass more intense than ever, bringing some new elements to the liturgy while being as wild and wolfish as it could!"

The Sacrament Of Sin tracklisting:

"Fire & Forgive"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

"Killers With The Cross"

"Incense And Iron"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Stossgebet"

"Nightside Of Siberia"

"The Sacrament Of Sin"

"Venom Of Venus"

"Nighttime Rebel"

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)"

"Midnight Madonna" (Bonus track, only available at EMP and Napalm Records mailorder)

First exclusive pre-order editions will be available via EMP and Napalm Records shortly.

Tour dates:

June

15 - Paris, France - Download Festival

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

July

4 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz Open Air

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Rock Marathon Festival

12 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Festival

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

August

3 - Rasnov, Romania - Rockstad Extreme Fest

10 - Villena, Spain - ESP Leyendas Del Rock

16 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

17 - Graz, Austria - Metal On The Hill

18 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

October (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November (with Amaranthe, Kissin Dynamite)

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

6 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

9 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

12 - London, England - Koko

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle