PREDATOR - US Heavy Metal Band Reactivates After 35 Years; "The Thought Police" Single Available

US heavy metal band, Predator, has reactivated 35 years after the 1985 release of their debut album, Easy Prey, on Metal Blade Records. Lead guitarist, vocalist and founder, Jeff Prentice, has returned to his heavy metal roots by releasing Predator’s first song in 35 years. The song, "The Thought Police", is available on Spotify and iTunes Apple Music. "The Thought Police" marks Jeff’s return to the world of heavy metal.

Jeff proudly proclaims, “Getting back to my metal roots! I am proud to announce my first release under the Predator name since the debut record on Metal Blade Records back in 1985. A politically charged single just in time for election day! Currently Available on iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify. More to come!”

Since disbanding Predator in the late 80’s Jeff has continued producing, recording and performing with bands such as Outland (Frontiers Music), performing as the touring guitarist of the pioneering 60’s acid rock band The Seeds and producing a string of albums for the melodic heavy metal band, Ninth Circle (Pure Underground Records).

Jeff is excited to be unleashing the musical juggernaut that is Predator on the world and picking up where he left off with virtuoso guitar playing and pure heavy metal that defined the Predator sound. “I thought it was time to play some heavy music again and improve on the Predator legacy with a heavier, yet at the same time a more song-oriented approach and much better production,” explained Jeff.

Jeff provides insight on current and future plans for Predator, “while 'The Thought Police' is a solo effort, I am currently collaborating with Frank Forray of Ninth Circle on some new tunes and hopefully have a full-length release in 2021”.

Predator’s new song The Thought Police is now available on Spotify and iTunes/Apple Music.