PRESTO BALLET Featuring METAL CHURCH’s Kurdt Vanderhoof Release "Tip Of The Hat" Music Video

Presto Ballet have released a video for "Tip Of The Hat", a track from their sixth studio album, The Days Between, released back in December via Rat Pak Records. Watch below.

Founded by Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof in 2005, Presto Ballet combines the melodic and harmonic old school aspects with the neo progressive rock sound of today. While their sound is often compared to the early works of Kansas, Rush, and Yes, Presto Ballet still maintains its own identity.

In regards to the musical direction of The Days Between, guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof comments, “This new album is a mixed bag of musical influences, ranging from the 60's to the 70's but done in a modern context. The songs are a little more focused on melody, hooks and song structure, it's definitely more on the melodic rock side and it has all the elements of the things that this band loves most about music!”

"Tip Of The Hat" video:

"Out Of Mind (It's Outta Site)" video:

Album "making of" video: