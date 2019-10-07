PRETTY MAIDS / NORDIC UNION Singer RONNIE ATKINS Reveals Lung Cancer Battle - "It’s Scary How Your World Can Be Turned Upside Down In A Couple Of Weeks"

Pretty Maids/Nordic Union vocalist, Ronnie Atkins (pictured in centre above), has revealed that he is battling lung cancer. He has issued the following statement:

"It’s scary how your world can be turned upside down in a couple of weeks.

"I went to my doctor for a routine check complaining about some back pains in mid-August. I then went through numerous scans, bronchoscopy, biopsies etc. and spent a lot of time waiting for answers in uncertainty. And so finally three weeks ago I found myself diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Now this has by all means been a shock to me, my family and those close to me since it came totally unexpected without any typical symptoms and everything just happened and developed so fast lately.

"I’m already in treatment and underwent surgery two weeks ago, then spend some 10 days in hospital with pneumonia as a consequence apparently linked to the surgery.

"According to the medical staff my prospects are good considering it’s lung cancer. However, I will have to undertake further treatment the next couple of months to be on the safe side.

"This means that I unfortunately will have to step back from most musical activities concerts etc. for an indefinite period of time.

"I’m going into this with a positive mindset and with the continuing love and support from my family and friends I’m determined to battle this disease the best I can - God willing!"

Pretty Maids will release their new album, Undress Your Madness, on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl. Pre-order CD/LP/digital here. Fans can pre-order limited edition, 180g, gatefold, silver color vinyl & t-shirt bundles from Frontiers' webstores here.

"I think the new album is a kind of continuation of what we’ve done the past ten years,” says Ronnie Atkins. "I’m really happy about the way it turned out 'cause there’s a lot of good songs on it in my humble opinion and it’s probably even more melodic than our previous efforts.”

The production, as always, is absolutely stellar thanks to Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Amaranthe, Kobara And The Lotus), who has given the band a sound that not only reinvigorates them, but also incorporates the beloved soundscapes of the past. Modern and classic at the same time, if you will.

"It’s just a match made in heaven I think. There’s a great chemistry between us, we share the same humor and thoughts about what a good song is, so there’s a lot in common,” continues Ronnie. "Quite simply the most gentle and easy going guy I've ever worked with.”

What can then be said about Ronnie Atkins and Ken Hammer? One of the best songwriting teams in the genre, hands down. Atkins' voice just gets better and better as the years go by. Menacing and vicious one minute, melodic and soothing the next. Likewise, Hammer is on fire here and lays down some of his heaviest riffs in recent memory. Rene Shades' bass playing is as thunderous as ever, propelling the incredible rhythms of the songs along with the superb drumming of Allan Sørensen, who's playing matches perfectly with what each song calls for. Chris Laney's keyboards add a wonderful texture and nuance to these brilliant compositions, tying everything together in the perfect package.

Every track on this beauty is worthy of your attention, whether it is an in-your-face barn burner such as the storming opener “Serpentine,” the title track, and “Black Thunder” or timeless melodic metal anthems such as “Firesoul Fly" and “Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You In Heaven)”, or even a superb power ballad like “Shadowlands”.

“The album was written in a very short period of time,” tells Ronnie Atkins. “Basically it was written in January, just prior to recording it in February this year. So everything was very fresh when we entered the studio, in fact, so fresh that some of the songs were hardly finished when we started, but it all fell into place as we preceded with the recordings.”

The final result is Undress Your Madness, a record that has everything that Pretty Maids fans could possibly ask for.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Serpentine"

"Firesoul Fly"

"Undress Your Madness"

"Will You Still Kiss Me (If I See You In Heaven)"

"Runaway World"

"If You Want Peace (Prepare For War)"

"Slavedriver"

"Shadowlands"

"Black Thunder"

"Strength Of A Rose"

"Serpentine" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins - Voice

Ken Hammer - Guitars

Rene Shades - Bass

Chris Laney - Keyboards

Allan Sørensen - Drums