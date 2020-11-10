PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS Working On New Solo Album In Spite Of "Incurable" Cancer Diagnosis; First Details Revealed

Back in October, Pretty Maids vocalist Ronnie Atkins revealed that his lung cancer has returned after going into remission. He has checked in with the news that a new solo album, entitled One Shot, is nearing completion and will be released in 2021.

Atkins: "To be honest, I initially had no intention to do a solo album to begin with, but for various reasons and in particularly my own personal health situation I finally decided to have a crack at it. Around Easter 2020 and only some six weeks after I was told that everything seemingly looked very positive for my health, I was, unfortunately, diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and told it was incurable, which was devastating news for me. Needless to say, that was a total game changer and I went into kind of a panic situation for a while. But when the dust had settled, I realized there were two ways to approach the situation. I could sit down, accept the facts, and feel pity for myself or I could pull myself up, set some goals, pursue my dreams, and carry on living. And with fantastic backup from my family and true friends, I went for the latter."

I couldn't change the way things were, by any means. The whole world was on a lockdown and the future prospects of concerts were very uncertain and still is to this day. Basically, that meant that if I was gonna carry out the idea of a solo album, it had to be now since I don't necessarily have all the time in the world. I had all these ideas recorded on my iPhone that I felt were too good to never see the light of day and I was writing a lot at the time to help ease my frustrations."

One Shot will be produced by Pretty Maids bandmate Chris Laney. Musicians due to appear on the album include Laney, Allan Sørensen, Morten Sandager, Pontus Egberg, Pontus Norgren, Kee Marcello, Oliver Hartmann, John Berg, Anders Ringman, Linnea Vikström Egg, and Björn Strid.

The album is currently scheduled for release in spring of 2021 with the first single and more album details to be revealed in January 2021.