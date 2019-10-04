PRIDE & GLORY Featuring ZAKK WYLDE - Self-Titled Album To Be Reissued With Five Bonus Tracks; "Machine Gun Man" Track Streaming
October 4, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Before there was Black Label Society, there was Pride & Glory. Known at the time as a Zakk Wylde side project, Pride & Glory and their debut S/T record would lead to what Berzerkers worldwide now know as Black Label Society. Pride & Glory was Wylde's first self-fronted project, before releasing his first solo album, Book Of Shadows, in 1996.
Pride & Glory, reissued on October 25 and available on an all-new picture disc version, contains five new bonus tracks via a download card. "The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover), "Torn And Tattered", "In My Time of Dyin'" (Led Zeppelin cover), "The Hammer & the Nail", and "Come Together" (The Beatles cover). Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Losin’ Your Mind"
"Horse Called War"
"Shine On"
"Lovin’ Woman"
"Harvester Of Pain"
"The Chosen One"
"Sweet Jesus"
"Troubled Wine"
"Machine Gun Man"
"Cry Me A River"
"Toe’n The Line"
"Found A Friend"
"Fadin’ Away"
"Hate Your Guts"
"Machine Gun Man" (acoustic bonus)
"Mother Mary" (alternate version)
These five additional tracks will be included on the DL Cards for a total of 21 tracks:
"The Wizard” (Black Sabbath cover)
"Torn and Tattered"
"In My Time of Dyin’" (Led Zeppelin cover)
"The Hammer & the Nail"
"Come Together" (The Beatles cover)
(Photo - Neil Zlowzower)